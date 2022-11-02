Seido Japanese Master Chef Knife Set | $140 | StackSocial



Picking a gift for someone who likes cooking is hard because there are so many potential choices out there. If you’re not sure what to get, then a good set of knives is a safe option , because sharp knives are always useful in the kitchen. This Seido Japanese Master Chef Knife Set is an especially wonderful gift, and that’s not just because it’s 67% off at $140 today. The Seido Japanese Master Chef Knife Set is made to be high-quality at a good price. This set of knives is made from high-carbon stainless steel for sharpness and durability , includes a sloped bolster for better comfort and control, and comes with a full set of knives and a nice gift box too.