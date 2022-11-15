ScenesOne Security Camera Kit | $200 | StackSocial



If you’re looking at getting some extra security at home, then it’s a good idea to buy a proper kit, instead of individual items. If that sounds like a good shout to you, then you’re going to be overjoyed to know that this ScenesOne Security Camera Kit is 20% off today if you get the bundle that includes two cameras and the gateway. The ScenesOne Security Camera Kit h as an incredible range that can deeply penetrate through walls, can last up to 12 months on a single charge, and each camera offers 1080p HD resolution and two-way audio as well. The cameras are waterproof too, and will send notifications to your smart devices in real-time to help make sure you know what’s going on at all times.