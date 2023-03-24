It's all consuming.
Kitchen

Grab This 14-Pack Of Storage Containers While It's 38% Off And Sort That Kitchen Out

The Simply Gourmet Food Storage Container 14-Pack has everything anyone could need for a tidy kitchen.

Jason Coles
Image: Jason Coles

This Simply Gourmet Food Storage Container 14-Pack is currently a massive 38% off if you clip the coupon, which brings the price down from $129 to $80. This massive collection of storage containers are all airtight, making them perfect for all manner of foods; they come with 32 labels to make sure you don’t get sugar instead of salt, and they even come with a marker too.

Simply Gourmet Food Storage Container 14-Pack | $80 | Clip Coupon

This kind of collection is great for people who struggle to keep food stuffs sorted out neatly, those with large pantries, or just anyone with kids who wants to see less cardboard in their homes. They come in an array of shapes and sizes, and being see-through means never running out of food without knowing ahead of time.

