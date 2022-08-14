TaoTronics Mother-Daughter Floor Lamp | $35 | StackSocial



When you don’t have proper light, it’s easy to forget stuff or walk into things. The TaoTronics mother-daughter lamp has your back and front. This 2-1 lamp provides a 32w main lamp that illuminates your whole space and a 9w side lamp that lends a focused light for reading/intense interrogations. Adjust the lighting to your mood with 4 brightness and 4 color temperatures to select from. The heads themselves are also adjustable from left to right at a 90-degree angle. The remote for this baby is rechargeable by sticking right to the pole via a pogo-pin magnet. The whole lamp is safely anchored down with a 4.4lb solid base. Be the detective you always wanted to be and save $18 now. Hurry, this deal ends tonight.