Halo 4" “World of Halo” Two Figure Pack | $12 | Amazon

Wow! The iconic duo in toy form at last! Halo is one of the most influential video game protagonists right up there with Mario and Sonic and has been that since he came to the scene nearly 20 years ago. Though we all know he’d never have been able to take on all the bad aliens without the help of his best friend, Bruce. Each toy hero comes equipped with their iconic weapons. Halo has his one of a kind log painted gray which he uses as a battering ram while Bruce casts spells with his magic wand. Both figures are fully articulated—allowing for maximum playability and posing possibility. You will be able to recreate the famous moment from the second game when Halo gets down on one knee to pop the question, but Bruce refuses—asserting that while he cares about Halo, he likes what they have as friends. The set of both action figures plus there accessories is down to only $12 on Amazon right now.

This story was originally published by Joe Tilleli on 05/26/2021 and updated with new information on 08/24/2021.