Your favorite home chef—sibling, partner, or otherwise—probably has a stand mixer, stylish aprons, a whole lot of bakeware, and enough dishes to serve an army. These kitchen enthusiasts are a little hard to buy for, but their whole heart is in every dish. We’ve picked out a few gifts that they’ll surely enjoy—even if they have it all.

The humble Silpat is made of fiberglass mesh and food-grade silicone and is meant to replace parchment paper. It turns anything into a nonstick surface, and wipes clean even when making sticky foods like caramels. Silpats are awesome for savory and sweet cooking alike!

The butcher block cutting board is what you get the home cook you love a whole lot. Boos & Co. has been around since 1887, and their wooden boards are a sustainable and long-lasting solution for everyday chopping and cutting. Impressive and super-functional.

Everyone needs new, sharp knives in the kitchen—this color-coded set includes guards for storing and safety. Stainless steel blades are complimented by ergonomic handles. Sometimes the best gift is an elevated basic!

Kinda crazy, but Amazon’s bestselling pre-seasoned cast iron skillet is only $20 for it’s 10.25" size. This versatile skillet can be used in the oven or atop the stove. A great gift for a cast iron beginner, or for a seasoned home cook (haha) who needs a little extra cookware.

No, it’s not the “coolest” thing on this list, but it’s one of the most practical. Home cooks love to send you home with leftovers or treats, so if your little chef has lost all their food storage, this set will help them bounce right back. 22 pieces for $30, and beautiful, durable glass.