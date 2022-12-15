Koolatron Urban Series 6 Bottle Wine Fridge | $121 | Amazon

Do you want to win Secret Santa this year but don’t know what your Secret Santa likes? Well at the very least do you know if they like wine ? Great! Get them a wine fridge. Believe it or not, most folks don’t have a wine fridge. You’ll not only get to change their life for the better, but you also get to walk in with likely the largest gift for the exchange. This Koolatron Urban Series w ine fridge can house six standard- sized wine bottles and fits nicely on a table or countertop. It uses tou chscreen controls to adjust the temperature or to turn on the interior light without opening the door, letting the cool air out. right now it is $121 over at Amazon.