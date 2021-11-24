AeroGarden Harvest Slim | $80 | Macy’s



Getting an early jump on your Black Friday shopping? What about ... Green Friday? (I’m not apologizing for that.) Right now, the AeroGarden Harvest Slim is $80 at Macy’s, and there’s never been a better time to get it. Ideal for someone with a green thumb or a love for food (or both!) with limited garden space, the AeroGarden Harvest Slim offers a stylish way to enjoy fresh herbs year-round. The Harvest Slim is designed to fit on the countertop, and includes timed LED grow lights, so they don’t even have to worry about the sun. The system even offers a reminder for when it’s time to water the mini garden. Best of all? It includes multiple packets of gourmet herb seeds (with liquid plant food) to get the party started. Whatever else they may choose to grow is their business.