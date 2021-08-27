Care Touch Lens/Screen Wipes (210) | $11 | Amazon | Use Code 15J7KN7Y



The next time you reach for your sleeve or a paper towel to clean your glasses or electronics, stop. Put that cloth down, and grab one of these Care Touch Lens Cleaning Wipes, just $11 at Amazon. You get 210 individually wrapped wipes in this mega pack, all of which are gentle yet effective at cleaning glass surfaces, coated lenses, and large screens. Their streak-free formula ensures you’ve got a squeaky-clean surface when you’re done wiping, and since they’re wrapped, you can take a few, toss them into a bag, and go. So stop wiping at smudgy screens with anything else and give these wipes a chance. You can thank me later.