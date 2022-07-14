iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum | $180 | Amazon



Vacuuming isn’t the worst chore of them all, but it’s definitely time-consuming and you’re not always going to be in the mood for it. Well, good news, the iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum is 40% off at the moment at $180, and it’ll take your vacuuming woes away. This robot vacuum features a three stage cleaning system to make sure it really gets the dirt up, uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners, uses a suite of different sensors to make sure it doesn’t crash into things, can actively track the areas of your home that are dirtier, and works on hard and soft floors . Plus, the 692 Robot Vacuum can also run for up to 90 minutes on a single charge, and even works with Alexa and Google Assistant to be controlled via your voice.