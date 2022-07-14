iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum | $180 | Amazon
Vacuuming isn’t the worst chore of them all, but it’s definitely time-consuming and you’re not always going to be in the mood for it. Well, good news, the iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum is 40% off at the moment at $180, and it’ll take your vacuuming woes away. This robot vacuum features a three stage cleaning system to make sure it really gets the dirt up, uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners, uses a suite of different sensors to make sure it doesn’t crash into things, can actively track the areas of your home that are dirtier, and works on hard and soft floors. Plus, the 692 Robot Vacuum can also run for up to 90 minutes on a single charge, and even works with Alexa and Google Assistant to be controlled via your voice.