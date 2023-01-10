It's all consuming.
Kitchen

Get Precise Measurements in the Kitchen With This Food Scale for $16

You can save 15% on a stainless steel food kitchen scale.

Joe Tilleli
Certain recipes call for ingredients measured by not their volume but their weight. In these cases, it’s wonderful to have a kitchen scale handy. Just place your ingredients on the stainless steel scale to weigh up to 11 lbs across five units of measurement. Get measurements as precise as to 0.1 gram. The scale is equipped with a detachable bowl for more versatility. This scale also comes in silver, blue, red, black, or teal. Right now you can get yourself a food kitchen scale for 15% off over at Amazon.

