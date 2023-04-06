It's all consuming.
Outdoors

Get Out on the Water and Save 50% on an Inflatable Paddle Board

Enjoy the summer with a SUP paddle board bundle for $200.

Joe Tilleli
A man on one paddle board and a woman with a dog on a separate one.
Graphic: Joe Tilleli

Summer’s a’ comin’ and I for one can not wait to get out on the water with my SUP paddle board. I decidedly got myself an inflatable one and let me tell ya ... inflatable stand-up paddle boards are 100% the way to go if you’re thinking of getting into the activity. Being able to deflate the board into a travel-sized backpack is a complete game changer. No need to schlep a giant plank of PVC on the top of a car. With this ROC bundle, you’ll also get everything you need like the pump and a separate waterproof dry bag to keep your valuables in like your keys or phone while on the water.

Roc Inflatable SUP Paddle Board | $200 | Amazon

Inflatable boards also tend to be a hell of a lot cheaper than their non-inflatable counterparts. This one here is even 50% off at the moment and it is an Amazon #1 bestseller.

