Get Comfortable in Bed With This Adjustable Queen-Sized Frame for 33% off

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Lucid L300 Adjustable Queen Bed Frame | $433 | Amazon

Who doesn’t love just chilling in bed all day? This bed frame is gonna make it pretty hard to want to do anything else as the whole thing is adjustable . Compatible with memory foam, latex, hybrid , and innerspring mattress, this bed frame can contort to a reclined position to keep either your legs raised, your back propped up, or both. It even has a USB port to charge your devices at night. Right now, you can get one for your bedroom at the reduced price of just $433.