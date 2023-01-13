It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Home Goods

Get Comfortable in Bed With This Adjustable Queen-Sized Frame for 33% off

Lounge all day in bed thanks to this adjustable bed frame for $433.

By
Joe Tilleli
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Lucid L300 Adjustable Queen Bed Frame | $433 | Amazon
Lucid L300 Adjustable Queen Bed Frame | $433 | Amazon
Photo: Lucid

Lucid L300 Adjustable Queen Bed Frame | $433 | Amazon

Who doesn’t love just chilling in bed all day? This bed frame is gonna make it pretty hard to want to do anything else as the whole thing is adjustable. Compatible with memory foam, latex, hybrid, and innerspring mattress, this bed frame can contort to a reclined position to keep either your legs raised, your back propped up, or both. It even has a USB port to charge your devices at night. Right now, you can get one for your bedroom at the reduced price of just $433.

Watch
05:52
Now playing
Today's Best Deals: WeMo Switches, Garbage Disposal, Eneloops, and More
April 19, 2016
HomeHome Goods