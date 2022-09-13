Apple iPad mini 4, 128GB (Refurbished) | $290 | StackSocial

Originally released in 2019, the iPad Mini 4 still packs a punch. 128GB of storage with the Apple A8 chip on board. A 7.9" 2048 x 1536 resolution display to easily see all your videos, emails, social media posts, and all other content. StackSocial has a refurbished model for 60% off today. The iPad is listed with a grade B rating meaning there may be some light scuffing or scratches. But it’s perfectly suitable as a tablet and will cost you only $290 instead of $729. That price difference may be worth the scratch or two.