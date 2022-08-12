Google Nest Mini 2nd Generation | $30 | 39% Off | Bed Bath & Beyond

If you’re hesitant about smart homes, this Google Nest Mini is just $30 and an excellent way to test out the smart home waters . If anything, it’s a fabulous smart speaker, playing your Spotify playlists with 40% stronger bass than its predecessor, so you can hear all the textures and nuances of y our favorite tracks. One step further into S mart H ome O cean , sync lights or TV to voice control brightness or pause your movie . Further still, sync with your Google calendar and have the Nest catch you up to speed on your day. Smart homes take small steps to get used to—and Google Nest Mini is the first small step you need.