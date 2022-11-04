Samsung Home Care | Up to 58% off | Amazon

Samsung has a few different vacuums and air purifiers on sale today over at Amazon. Whether you’re looking for some new home care gadgets for yourself or need to get some gift shopping done for the holiday, any of these will improve the lives of whoever’s hands they end up in. Let’s just hope your loved ones won’t take it as a passive-aggressive statement that you think their house is filthy .

Robot vacuums seriously are as good as people say they are. It may not fully replace a thorough vacuuming done yourself, but to have one scheduled to do a once-over of the house each day during the week while you’re out at work is a godsend. You get to come home to a clean floor every day. This sentiment goes double for if you have a pet at home.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $249 at Amazon

G/O Media may get a commission Fandom friendly MobyFox Wear your fandom on your sleeve.

MobyFox’s officially-licensed bands and custom watch faces are homages to fandoms spanning decades—from The Beatles, to Black Panther. Buy at MobyFox Advertisement

On the topic of vacuuming yourself, this Jet 75 from Samsung can get you a deep clean on carpet and hardwood floors alike. It is battery powered so no need to keep plugging and unplugging as you move throughout the house to clean.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $550 at Amazon

Advertisement

Give yourself a breath of fresh air. This stylishly designed air purifier has interchangeable front panels to give it a perfect look for whichever room it’s in. But more importantly, it does its job well making use of the HEPA filtration system to clean and circulate air in rooms up to 350 s q. ft.