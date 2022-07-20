San Diego Comic-Con is known for having a vast array of exclusive merch being sold all throughout the show. It’s a great way to get traffic in the door. Now if you’re in the camp of people unable to attend this year, you may still have a chance to pick up one of these exclusives! Entertainment Earth will be showcasing merch from Thor: Love and Thunder, the WWE, Star Wars, and more.

However, this year they’re also opening up pre-orders for these convention exclusives. What this means is if an item doesn’t sell out at the convention, they will start filling the pre-orders for those who did so ahead of the event. Now’s the time to give yourself a fighting chance to own something that will never be on sale again.

