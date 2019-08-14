Graphic: Shep McAllister

5 Neat Things Jolie Kerr is a cleaning expert, advice columnist and the host of the podcast “[Ask a Clean Person](https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/ask-a-clean-person/id996183661?i=1000382315226&mt=2).” Each week, she’ll round up five essential cleaning products, tools and organizational systems to help you live your tidiest lives.

An occupational hazard that goes along with my job is that people I know in my real life often ask me things they probably wouldn’t say to other friends. I don’t actually even mind this, but I do notice it, if that makes sense. I tell you that to tell you this: The other day, a friend of mine suddenly huffed at me, “I’m going to need you to tell me how to get sweat stains out of this dress,” as she held up one arm to show me the large, dark, wet patch that had formed. So right, I was like, “Oh just get some Zout and spray the pits before you wash the dress, it’ll be fine.” But also I was like, “Girl you need DRY SPRAY!” And she was like, “Whaaaaaa?” So I pulled a can of dry spray out of my handbag and spritzed her pits. You know, normal-like.



It made me think about how many other little summer product recs I have up my sleeve and I was like, “Hmm I should write about this?” So I’m writing about it!

Prevent Sweat In the First Place

Graphic: Shep McAllister

This is the dry spray stuff I, um, dry sprayed all over my poor, sweaty friend. After I sprayed her, she was like, “Actually I already feel less sweaty,” which may have been psychosomatic but honestly this stuff is pretty incredible. I haven’t used it to replace my regular deodorant, but I have used it to keep my back and underboob area from turning fully swampy on the summer’s hottest, most humid days. Dove’s men’s line also offers a version of the product! It would also be useful as an anti-chafing agent for summer workout needs.



Harden Your Makeup Against Sweat

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Shortly after the Great Dry Spray Caper of 2019, a different friend took to Twitter to ask how to keep her makeup from sliding off her face on the hottest of hot-hot-hot days. The answer is twofold: A good primer helps, but also a makeup setting spray will work wonders at preventing sweat from melting the shimmery highlighter off your cheeks. One application tip to pass along, however, is that it’s best to spritz your face with the setting spray before applying mascara, as the spray can cause lashes to run a bit, which is, of course, the exact thing we’re trying to avoid here.



Take Makeup Off At the End of the Day

Graphic: Shep McAllister

On the other end of things, at some point in the day, if wearing makeup is a thing you do, you will want to take that makeup off. Even if you’re convinced you sweated it all off! Mascara always manages to linger, and also you should clean your face of all that sweat. But there’s something about summer that makes the idea of doing a full face routine seem about as appealing as donning a wool sweater. Enter: Makeup removing wipes, which even non-makeup wearing people can use to clean their faces. But! Mentioning the makeup removing wipes is really just a ruse to mention this: Store them in the refrigerator. I know. Total game-changer.



Cool Down Before Bed

Graphic: Shep McAllister

A rant, if I may: BATH BOMBS AND THOSE BATH SALTS PEPPERED WITH LEAVES AND TWIGS WILL DRIVE ME TO MADNESS. They make a mess of the tub! Who wants to get out of a relaxing bath and have to clean the tub out as if you’re cleaning the gutters at the end of winter?!? Whatever happened to good old bubble bath? Well, I’ll tell you: Good old bubble bath has been overtaken by Big Body Wash; my childhood favorite, Fa, no longer exists as a bubble bath, only as a body wash now.



Advertisement

But! I have discovered a fairly good Fa replacement: an Italian brand of bath products called Felce Azzura, which offers a very nice bubble bath that doesn’t involve cartoon character mascots. Not that there’s anything wrong with the cartoon character mascot bubble bath! It’s your bubble bath; do your thing. Speaking of one’s bubblebath thing, here’s mine: In the summer, I like to enjoy a cool bubblebath in the evenings before bed. Try it! It’s so lovely.



Moisturize!

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Post-bath, or post-shower, or even just post-pool/beach/lake, it’s always a good idea to moisturize, especially if you’ve also spent some time sunning yourself. Or, as I like to think of it, tanning myself into a fine hide. The hide comparison is real — a day in the sun will sap your skin of moisture, leaving your leathery and dry, and so it’s a good idea to apply a moisturizer to undo some of that damage. This Jergens formula is meant to be applied to still-wet skin, which will further help to rehydrate skin that’s been dried out by the elements.

