Five Automotive Gadgets to Keep Your Car Intact This Year

Image : Steelman

Search for one automotive gadget on the interest and before long, the ads are following you around trying to tempt you into buying the next big thing for your car. Not just that. Walking into a parts store can feel overwhelming—how do you know what you actually need?

Advertisement

Once you figure out what that is, you are left wadding through countless automotive product brands and variations.

Actually drilling down and picking something can feel a bit like drawing a raffle ticket and hoping you win. Have no fear, I want to share with you five products I think are worth checking out and of course, why you actually need them.

Advertisement

I don’t know about you but getting caught with a dead battery in the middle of the winter is probably my worst case scenario. While jump cables are helpful, you still need another person and a second vehicle for them to be useful.



When you invest in a booster box, you can jump start your own car, by yourself in the matter of minutes. No need to be dependent on a stranger and their vehicle. You do have to charge it occasionally but you use it exactly like you would jumper cables just without the second car.

Now Ready for Pre-Order, the Inevitable Disney Face Masks Are... Read on The Inventory

Image : Amazon

Advertisement

Did you know that overinflated tires are one of the biggest causes of high speed accidents? Drivers who don’t inflate their tires properly feel the impact in the ride of their vehicle and their wallet. Tires wear faster and your car consumes more fuel.



Proper tire pressure can save you between $200-$500 annually at the pump. The solution is simple. Check your tire pressure at least twice a month and use this handy pump to top the air off as need ed. It’s compact and will fit easily in your trunk.



Advertisement

Image : Amazon

Advertisement

I was introduced to the Diehard p ortable j umper b ox many years ago when I started working at Sears Auto Center. I’ve known people who’ve owned one of these for ten years and swear by it.

However! The beauty of this jumper box is that it also has a built in tire inflator and inverter. If you want to minimize the gadgets you have to get this one is an all in one top choice. Downside is, of course, that if you forget to charge it you are out of a number of things, not just one.



Advertisement

Graphic : Gabe Carey

Advertisement

When you go to your mechanic and they tell you that you need tires, you don’t need to be caught by surprise. For $5 and some change, this color coded tread depth gauge packs a punch.

It can easily tell you how worn your tires are and how much tread is left before it’s time to change your tires. You can also use this little tool to make sure your tires are wearing evenly, saving you money long term. If your tires are wearing unevenly you’ll know it’s time to get an alignment.



Advertisement

Image : Amazon

Advertisement

Have you ever been in an accident that definitely wasn’t your fault yet the insurance company held you responsible for it? A customer of mine introduced me to this type of simple recording device that would keep what happens while you were driving at your finger tips.

While I haven’t tried it out myself, I’m convinced! The AKASO mirror dash cam is useful for fighting some tickets and of course in the case of an accident. It also acts as a backup camera if your car doesn’t h ave one factory installed. This brand also makes options that come with a GPS unit for an all in one experience.



Advertisement

Photo : Amazon

Advertisement

If you are like me, you often find yourself eating lunch or working in your car. Hunched over in the front seat trying to get comfortable, have you considered that their might be a better options?

This portable and easy-to-install desk hooks up to the front seat. Slide the front seat forward and hop in the back to use your own personal work station. No more food crumbs all over the passenger seat or trying to type on your cell phone. Using this portable desk you can get comfortable and actually get some work done.



Advertisement

And Lastly ...

I leave you with this advice. When you have a gadget that you want to buy, read the reviews and more importantly ask your friends. Someone might have a brand they swear by. Or they might have a horror story just ready to be shared with you. Make sure there is a good return policy in case it doesn’t work out the way you thought it would.