It's all consuming.
5 Neat Things

Figuring Out Sex Toy Storage, Part 2: Lockboxes

JolieKerr
Filed to:sex toys
sex toysStoragesexual healthLock BoxesMasturbate Theatre
9
Save
Illustration for article titled Figuring Out Sex Toy Storage, Part 2: Lockboxes
Image: Georgy Rudakov (Unsplash)
5 Neat Things—Jolie Kerr is a cleaning expert, advice columnist and the host of the podcast "Ask a Clean Person." Each week, she'll round up five essential cleaning products, tools and organizational systems to help you live your tidiest lives.
As part of a continuing series exploring the wide world of sex toy storage options, today we’ll take a look at lockboxes that can house your collection—and keep prying eyes away 👀—when it’s not in use.

One important thing to do before purchasing any kind of storage piece or system is to measure the toys you have to be sure they’ll fit. It’s also worth considering what accessories you need to store in addition to the toys themselves; things like lube, condoms, chargers, etc. should all have a home in whatever storage system you hit on. And finally, it’s always a good idea to invest in storage that allows your collection to grow (if you’re in the market for something new to play with, we have recommendations!)

Joyboxx

Joyboxx | $44 | Amazon
Graphic: Jolie Kerr
Joyboxx | $44 | Amazon

The Joyboxx is, essentially, a Caboodles for your sex toys: It’s a plastic, flip-top storage box designed for sex toys up to 12 inches. It comes in two colors, purple or black, and it’s dishwasher-safe, so keeping it clean is super easy. Speaking of cleaning! A great feature of the Joyboxx is that it’s designed with cleaning and safe storage in mind, which is an important part of sexual health; there is an antimicrobial silver ion agent mixed into the plastic to keep bacterial at bay while the toys aren’t in use, and the box is fitted with a removable tray that can be used as a “coaster” for dirty toys. When the time comes to wash the toys, the tray serves as a washing and drying rack, as well. The Joyboxx is lockable, and has a hidden USB hole to keep toys charged up while in storage.

The Toy Chest

Toy Chest | $99 | Ella Paradis
Graphic: Jolie Kerr
If you want something a little less Caboodles-looking, the Toy Chest lockable adult toy storage box will serve you well. Its exterior has a black matte finish, and it is 8.5" tall and 15" wide, so it can accommodate almost all toys, regardless of length. Its interior is lined and has an adjustable shelf, so you can configure it to fit your collection. The Toy Chest also comes in pink, as well as in a smaller size (11" x 3.5"). Ella Paradis offers Inventory readers 50% off its storage and cleaning products; discounts will be applied to your cart automatically.



Hidden Storage for the Literary Set

Book Safe | $13 | Amazon
Graphic: Jolie Kerr

There are also storage options that aren’t specifically designed for adult toys but that will do the job just fine, like this hidey-hole masquerading as a dictionary. It has a combination lock, and an interior compartment that is 5.75" x 9" x 1.75", so it can be used to store toys up to 9" in length. This box doesn’t offer any bells and whistles, like charging ports or antimicrobial fabrication, and air circulation may also be an issue, since it’s not designed specifically with sex toys in mind—this is something to keep in mind, generally, when picking out storage for these items.

An Upcycled Makeup Bag

Travel Makeup Bag | $16 | Amazon
Graphic: Jolie Kerr
Makeup and toiletries bags make excellent storage for sex toys. This one is especially versatile because its interior is fitted with six adjustable dividers, so it can be configured to fit toys of different shapes and sizes—plus, it has a double zipper that could be secured with a cable lock if you need to add a layer of security. It also has a zipper side pocket for storing charging cords, condoms, toy wipes, etc., and the flip-up top is fitted with pockets that can hold bottles of lube or slimmer, shorter toys. If you’re going to go the makeup bag route, look for one that is waterproof to make cleaning it easier.

A Multi-Use Lockbox

Lockbox | $35 | Amazon
Graphic: Jolie Kerr
This lockbox is secured with a key, and has interior that can be customized by rearranging the adjustable partitions to fit whatever it is that you’re storing. The top is fitted with a removable zip-up mesh bag for storing charging cords and other small accessories, and it comes in four styles: Black with a black interior, white with a turquoise interior, glittery pink with a pink interior, and black & white polka dot with a pink interior.

