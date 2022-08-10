Brightown Solar String Lights | $22 | 15% Off | Amazon

Keep your outdoor space dreamy year-round with these solar-powered string lights. These are $22 for a pack of two 36' strands on Amazon, and with some gentle assembly, you’ll have a beautifully lit backyard. The solar stakes auto-charge during the day and turn on automatically at night as the sun sets for four to six hours of light. Change the mood with the lights’ adjustable modes like “twinkle” and “slow fade, ” or keep ‘em on continuously. No worries if a torrential downpour ruins your gathering—these are waterproof and durable, made of shatterproof material. If you consider yourself the curator of outdoor vibes, buy these for $22 at Amazon and let the good times roll.