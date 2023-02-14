It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Outdoors

Entertain in the Backyard All Year Long Thanks to This Outdoor Space Heater for 27% off

Save $76 on an outdoor space heater for your deck or patio.

Joe Tilleli
People gathered around a table with wine outside in front of the portable space heater.
Graphic: Joe Tilleli

You have this lovely backyard. A nice long table to entertain guests, string lights overhead to set the ambiance and let you hang out there late into the night, but there’s one problem. It’s February. That’s just too dang cold to enjoy the space this time of year. And that’s exactly why you want an outdoor space heater. This one here has no loud fan motors, no carbon combustion, and no open flames—just clean and warm air.

Watch
Outdoor Space Heater | $204 | Amazon

This weatherproof heater comes with a stand and normally goes for $280. However, you can score one right now for 27% off. Time to take to the backyard all year round.

