Enjoy This Shelf Lamp for Your Living Room for Just $36

This modern lamp is a perfect accent piece for any room. The black structure against the light canvas of the lamp provides a nice color contrast that stands out. The shelves are made of a solid wooden material and are practical — able to carry loads up to 50 lbs. Place books, potted plants, and more on them. It even comes with a bulb that can be set to either a cool, neutral, or warm temperature to best fit whatever room you put the lamp in. Use the pull chain to turn the lamp off and on ... ya know, like a lamp.

Dott Arts Floor Lamp with Shelves | $36 | Amazon

The lamp is typically priced at $70, but right now you can take advantage of two different discounts. Firstly, the lamp is 43% off at the moment. Additionally, there is a coupon you can click on to save an additional 10%.