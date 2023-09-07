Electric Scooters Are Awesome, and Now You Can Get a Great One for $200 Off

Commuting stinks, and we often wonder: Is there a way to make it better? Or not just better — actually fun? An electric scooter might be the answer, and that’s why we’re excited about this deal: the GoTrax G6 Commute Electric Scooter is available now for 25% off at Best Buy, dropping the price to $600. This powerful scooter has a 48-mile operating range and a maximum speed of 20 miles per hour. And reviewers praised its weight as feeling hefty enough for the open road while not slowing it down.

GoTrax G6 Commute Electric Scooter | $200 off | Best Buy

“The GoTrax Commuter G6 is a very solid and fun ride,” one happy buyer wrote recently. (The scooter has a 4.5-out-of-5-star rating.) “This thing has some weight to it which shows through [its] durability, stability and functioning limits. ... Definitely built to hold up larger sized adults. ... I can vouch for a solid long lasting ride.” Check out the scooter now and get $200 off when you purchase it at Best Buy.