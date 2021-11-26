Echelon EX-15 | $400 | Amazon

Echelon EX3 | $680 | Amazon

Echelon EX5-S | $1275 | Amazon

Echelon, maker of all kinds of smart workout gear, is on the breakaway with this deal on several of their Smart Connect Fitness bikes. No matter what your criterium for exercise bike, they’ve got you covered, with great discounts on three tiers of bike, allowing you fork over as little as $400 . Their bikes are compact, and each comes with a tablet holder that can accommodate tablets ranging in size from 5.5" to 12.5", as well as adjustable toe clips so you needn’t worry about your feet losing the pedals while you work out. As winter approaches and those outside temps plummet, don’t let the weather derailleur gains from this year! Grab one of these bikes and keep your momentum going!