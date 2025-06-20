Logo
Early Black Friday: Hear Are 10 of the Best Tech Deals Live on Amazon Right Now

We rounded up a handful of deals on electronics that have already gon live at Amazon ahead of Black Friday.

ByJoe Tilleli
As Black Friday draws near, Amazon has kicked off the savings early with a wave of tech deals designed to help shoppers get ahead of the holiday rush. This year’s early discounts span categories that many consumers watch closely—from smart home essentials and personal gadgets to entertainment gear and workspace upgrades—making it an ideal moment to plan purchases before the busiest shopping weekend of the year.

Whether you’re prepping gift lists or scouting for your own upgrades, let these early Amazon tech discounts offer a timely chance to secure something good without the last-minute scramble.

Apple iPad 11-inch | $50 off

This iPad powered by Apple's A16 chip comes with 128GB of storage, support for Wi-Fi 6, and has 12MP cameras on both the front and back. Choose between four stylish colors, including blue, pink, silver, and yellow.

See for $299 at Amazon


Meta Quest 3S | $70 off

Meta's latest VR headset comes with Batman: Arkham Shadow free of charge. This model comes with 256GB of storage to download all your games, along with access to over 40 more games with a three-month trial to Meta Horizon+.

See for $329 at Amazon


Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 Headphones | $110 off

These over-ear Bluetooth headphones support active noise cancellation so you can focus on listening to only what you want to hear. They have a 60-hour battery life and recharge super quickly. Choose between true black, preppy blue, or bone white.

See for $130 at Amazon


50,000mAh Portable Charger | $25 off

This portable power bank from PIFFA can charge up to three devices at once and can bring an iPhone 16 up to 55% in just 30 minutes. The display on the front lets you know exactly how much power the charger has left.

See for $26 at Amazon

Insta360 Flow 2 iPhone Gimbal | $34 off

Sick of your iPhone recording shaky, unwatchable footage when you're trying to keep up with the action? This gimbal uses AI tracking to smooth out your shots, and it can even be used as a traditional tripod.

See for $76 at Amazon


GOOLOO A3 Jump Starter + Air Compressor | $40 off

This is something everyone should keep in their car just in case. It can jump start your car without the need of a friendly stranger to let you use their engine and it even has a built-in tire compressor.

See for $70 at Amazon


Xbox Core Wireless Gaming Controller | $18 off

Whether you're gaming on your Xbox or your PC, the official Xbox controller is still one of the best controllers you can get and it comes in a ton of fun, funky colors.

See for $52 at Amazon


Bose SoundLink Revolve+ | $120 off

This Bluetooth portable speaker is water-resistant, produces 360-degree sound, and has a handy handle on top for easy transport. The built-in microphone even lets you take speaker phone calls on it when paired with your phone.

See for $180 at Amazon


Amazon Echo Show 15 | $45 off

Amazon Echos have come a long way. This one has a full HD 15.6-inch display, bringing your Fire TV and Alexa+ access on your wall. Great for managing calendars or for following along with a cooking video on YouTube right from your kitchen.

See for $255 at Amazon


Google Nest Cam Outdoor | $30 off

This outdoor security camera records in 2K resolution and supports two-way audio so you can talk with whoever's come to your door. It can capture crystal clear images even during the night, and now has support for Gemini.

See for $120 at Amazon


