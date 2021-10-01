COLZER Crawlspace Commercial Dehumidifier | $680 | Amazon

Look, let’s not pretend this thing isn’t for a very specific use case. It’s also kind of expensive. But if you’re in need of a dehumidifier for your crawlspace, then you can pick up one right now. The COLZER Crawlspace Commercial Dehumidifier is $680 at Amazon, and it’s pumped and primed to remove up to 145 pints of moisture from the air per day and powerful enough to cover space sup to 6,000 square feet. It’s easy to set up and use, comes with a 16-foot drain hose, and if you’re in need of the kin d of assistance one of these bad boys can give you, my condolences, because it doesn’t sound like you’re in for a fun time. But hey, this is a practical deal you can still use! And that’s what we’re all about here, helping you grab deals on things that you need.