“Labor Day Mattress Sale” is the most beautiful phrase in the American English language (accuracy to be determined, some people say the most beautiful phrase is “cellar door”). Thankfully, all the hip young mattress brands have taken to Amazon—so you can sleep well and cozy up to these dreamy Labor Day deals.
Casper Sleep Element, Queen | $625 | 10% Off
Casper Sleep Element is both soft and supportive, exactly what you should look for in a mattress and a sleeping partner. A layer of “AirScape,” perforated breathable foam, keeps air flowing and body heat minimal, so you can sleep comfortably and cool.
Casper Sleep Wave Hybrid Snow, Queen | $2375 | 30% Off
Casper’s ultra luxe hybrid mattress, the Wave, has six layers for the most aligned sleep! AirScape keeps air flowing, gel pods help align your weary back, and resilient springs lift and support the upper layers. A marvel of sleep technology!
Tuft & Needle Mint, King | $1676 | 27% Off
The Tuft & Needle Mint, on sale in all sizes, is named for its third layer: the “mint” layer reduces motion transfer for those with restless sleeping partners. Mint also provides relief and softness, and has reinforced borders for those who like to sleep on the edge.
Leesa Sapira Hybrid 11" Mattress, Queen | $1443 | 24% Off
Sapira is a premium mattress good for all sleep styles: from traditionalists (back sleepers), to funky hybrid sleepers (side-stomach combo). Four layers of foam and pocket springs support you, keeping you lulled in a deep slumber all night long.
Nectar Queen Mattress 12" | $800 | 11% Off
Yes, firm sleepers out there need support too. This firm gel-foam mattress supports any sleep position, and rebounds when you rise and shine in the morning. Nectar packs five layers into its 12" rise so you sleep comfy. If you don’t, Nectar has a “forever” warranty—but sweet dreams may sway you otherwise.