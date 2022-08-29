“Labor Day Mattress Sale” is the most beautiful phrase in the American English language (accuracy to be determined, some people say the most beautiful phrase is “cellar door”). Thankfully, all the hip young mattress brands have taken to Amazon—so you can sleep well and cozy up to these dreamy Labor Day deals.



Casper Sleep Element is both soft and supportive, exactly what you should look for in a mattress and a sleeping partner. A layer of “AirScape,” perforated breathable foam, keeps air flowing an d body heat minimal, so you can sleep comfortably and cool.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $625 at Amazon

G/O Media may get a commission personalized skincare Geologie Skincare Skincare specifically for YOU

Teaming with dermatologists and cosmetic chemists for legit active ingredients, Geologie will demystify skincare and match you with a routine that fits your needs and lifestyle. Buy at Geologie Advertisement

Casper’s ultra luxe hybrid mattress, the Wave, has six layers for the most aligned sleep! AirScape keeps air flowing, gel pods help align your weary back, and resilient springs lift and support the upper layers. A marvel of sleep technology!

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $2375 at Amazon

Advertisement

The Tuft & Needle Mint, on sale in all sizes, is named for its third layer: the “mint” layer reduces motion transfer for those with restless sleeping partners. Mint also provides relief and softness, and has reinforced borders for those who like to sleep on the edge.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $1676 at Amazon

Advertisement

Sapira is a premium mattress good for all sleep styles: from traditionalists (back sleepers), to funky hybrid sleepers (side-stomach combo). Four layers of foam and pocket springs support you , keeping you lulled in a deep slumber all night long.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $1443 at Amazon

Advertisement

Yes, firm sleepers out there need support too. This firm gel- foam mattress supports any sleep position, and rebounds when you rise and shine in the morning. Nectar packs five layers into its 12" rise so you sleep comfy . If you don’t, Nectar has a “forever” warranty—but sweet dreams may sway you otherwise.