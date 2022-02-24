Jocuu Cold Press Juicer Machine | $85 | Amazon | Clip Coupon



Getting into juicing? Thinking about getting into juicing? Thinking about becoming a person who thinks about getting into juicing? We got you. The best juicer machine deal you’ll see today is for the Jocuu Cold Press Juicer Machine, which is a whopping 58% off its usual price at Amazon. It normally retails for $200, but Amazon has it marked down to $110. Clipping the coupon on the page will save you an additional $25, and who says no to that? Plus, the Jocuu Cold Press has legit features , but won’t overwhelm newer or utilita rian juicers. It offers “hard” and “soft” settings depending on the fruit or vegetable you’re looking to extract from, and separates the pulp ( depending on what you’re into) . The Jocuu delivers a higher-purity, less-oxidized juice than similar centrifugal models, which basically just means better juice that’s better for you. It’s also super-easy to dissemble and clean, so you’re way more likely to use it.