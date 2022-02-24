Jocuu Cold Press Juicer Machine | $85 | Amazon | Clip Coupon
Getting into juicing? Thinking about getting into juicing? Thinking about becoming a person who thinks about getting into juicing? We got you. The best juicer machine deal you’ll see today is for the Jocuu Cold Press Juicer Machine, which is a whopping 58% off its usual price at Amazon. It normally retails for $200, but Amazon has it marked down to $110. Clipping the coupon on the page will save you an additional $25, and who says no to that? Plus, the Jocuu Cold Press has legit features, but won’t overwhelm newer or utilitarian juicers. It offers “hard” and “soft” settings depending on the fruit or vegetable you’re looking to extract from, and separates the pulp (depending on what you’re into). The Jocuu delivers a higher-purity, less-oxidized juice than similar centrifugal models, which basically just means better juice that’s better for you. It’s also super-easy to dissemble and clean, so you’re way more likely to use it.