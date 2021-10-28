Dewalt Table Saw | $299 | Amazon



You probably won’t often be in the market for a new table saw. I can’t imagine that many people need to buy multiple on a regular basis, but on the off chance you are, we’ve got a deal for you today. You can pick up this striking yellow Dewalt Table Saw for just $299 at Amazon right now, which is $80 off its normal price. It’s compact and portable, more so than a regular table shaw, and it’s tough and durable for whatever woodworking jobs you want to run it through. It even has space on-board to store a blade guard assembly and other tools. Plus, it has a a 5800 RPM motor. It’s worth picking up if you’re in the business, and you’ll be able to get down to some serious table saw work in no time. I don’t know how woodworking works. Can you tell?