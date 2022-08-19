Studio 3B 2-Piece Domed Cake Plate Set | $30 | 50% Off | Bed Bath & Beyond
Display your delicious baked goods on this 12 square inch cake plate. That’s a lot of surface area for only $30! This crystal cake dome is handcrafted in Poland, and serves as a display or serving plate. Show off those treats! You worked hard on them! The shape is nostalgic, both rounded and kind of squared, reminiscent of the serving cases in diners that contain delectable treats. Where do those come from? Who knows. At least you know you’re serving up that bundt cake in style thanks to this 50% off cake dome.