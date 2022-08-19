Studio 3B 2-Piece Domed Cake Plate Set | $30 | 50% Off | Bed Bath & Beyond

Display your delicious baked goods on this 12 square inch cake plate. That’s a lot of surface area for only $30 ! This crystal cake dome is handcrafted in Poland, and serves as a display or serving plate. Show off those treats! You worked hard on them! The shape is nostalgic, both rounded and kind of squared, reminiscent of the servin g cases in diners that contain delectable treats . Where do those come from? Who knows. At least you know you’re serving up that bundt cake in style thanks to this 50% off cake dome.