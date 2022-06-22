Discover Samsung Summer Sales Event | Samsung

Bespoke AirDresser Grand Clothing Care System | $1,099 | Samsung

The Samsung Discover sales event continues onward. Every day this week, there will be new products within their lineup with significant discounts or even free gifts included. Today one of the highlights is $800 Off a Bespoke AirDresser Grand c lothing c are s ystem. Wh at the heck is that you ask? It is essentially a mini-closet that can steam your clothes for you to refresh the fabric while removing dust and 99% of odors. It will also relax light wrinkles throughout the clothing. It also has a crystal mirror finish on the outside. Keep checking back daily for more new deals all throughout the week.