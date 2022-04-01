Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Game of the Year Edition (PS4) | $30 | Amazon

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Game of the Year Edition (XBO/XSX) | $30 | Amazon

It’s game of the year season, which means it’s time for everyone to argue a whole lot about what game rightfully deserves to be crowned 2020's best. We already now the Game Awards’ verdict, The Last of Us Part II, while others have games like Hades and Animal Crossing: New Horizons on their list. But before we wrap this year up, let’s quickly take a trip down memory lane. This time last year (which feels like 30 years ago), Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice was cleaning house. The samurai-souls game was something of a unanimous choice from press and the Game Awards alike. If you missed it, Amazon currently has the Game of the Year Edition at 50% off. Get it for $30 which is roughly one dollar for every time you’ll die on the first boss.

This story was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio on 12/20/2020 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 04/01/2022.