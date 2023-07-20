Design an Amazing Dorm Room With This Wayfair Sale

College students (and their parents), this one’s for you: Wayfair is launching its back-to-school sale with a focus on everything you need for your dorm room. And they really do have everything you need. Discounts include 20% off storage items and kitchen essentials when you buy three or more. Plus, you can get 15% off sheet sets when you buy multiple, and 50% off your second pillow purchase.

Storage items, kitchen essentials, pillows, sheet sets | Up to 50% off | Wayfair

The discounts are available across those categories for a limited time, even if you’re not college-bound. And they build on Wayfair’s already-great prices: storage baskets start at $25, laundry hampers start at $20, and accent pillows start at $15. (You can also get table lamps for under $75.) Check out the photos of Wayfair-curated spaces for inspiration and shop the sa le ASAP before these discounts expire.