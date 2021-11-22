Echo (4th Gen) | $60 | Amazon

Maybe you’ve been on the fence, or maybe you need to finally replace that awful-sounding Echo Dot that’s been collecting spaghetti sauce splatter on your kitchen counter for the last 5 years—whatever the case, you can get an Echo (4th G en) right now for $60, which is a full 40 bucks cheaper than usual, in this early Black Friday deal.

With one of these around, sure, you can set cooking timers and add things to grocery lists, but they’re also great little devices for listening to music, and even enable you to do multi-room audio on the cheap. Our pals at Gizmodo thought it both sounds good, and it’s round. I guess cylinders are out, now! While you’re at it, you might as well check out Amazon’s other early Black Friday deals for up to 70% off Amazon devices.