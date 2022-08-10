Casper Sleep Hug Body Pillow | $100 | 29% Off | Amazon

This snuggly Casper B ody P illow is only $100 right now, and with “Hug” in its name, what’s not to love? Cuddle up to an over 3'-long pillow that aligns to your body to relieve pressure from shoulders to knees . The pillow’s ergonomic design is best for side sleepers and those who are pregnant, supporting the whole body and allowing you to sleep in comfort. Know you’ll catch those z zz’s without overheating—the pillow’s fabric is designed to keep cool throughout the night. Grab this deal the way you’d grab this pillow (with both arms) and sleep knowing Casper’s got you supported.