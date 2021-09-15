Vistatech 2.4GHz Live-Streaming WiFi Video Drone | $34 | SideDeal



Ever wanted to own a drone, but found them prohibitively expensive? You can pick up the Vistatech 2.4GHz Live-Streaming WiFi Video Drone right now at SideDeal for just $34. This simple-to-use drone is great for both beginners and more experienced users, and it’s still small and compact. It has 6-axis control and can perform 360-degree f lips, while still holding its al titude. And don’t worry about messing up landings. Just tap a button to pull one off. Most importantly, you can take photos or videos while in flight as you stream directly to your phone. Talk about elevated content. This handy little rechargeable drone also features a number of other niceties, like VR Mode, Gravity Sensor Mode, and more. Ready to try out a drone? This is a good starting point.