Create a Morning Routine You Actually Like With These Essentials

Getting up in the morning can be hard, especially in winter. There’s so much to do right off the bat: open your eyes, look at your phone, trudge to the bathroom to brush your teeth. Some days, it can all be too much. However, romanticizing your morning routine can make things easier! Even just one thing you’re excited to do in the morning can kick your butt into gear. Here are a few Amazon finds that make mornings a little bit more chill.

Believe it or not, a good morning routine starts at night. The Hatch clock specializes in sleep routines—from schedules to sound machines. It’s wiggled its way onto the morning list for its “sunrise” feature that wakes you up gently.

I guarantee a nice robe will get you out of bed. This plush robe has front pockets and is made with 400 GSM density—that’s grams per square meter—so you know it’s fluffy. Pull up the hood and saunter into the kitchen for breakfast like the moodiest jedi.

Before you consume coffee, before you respond to emails—you need to drink water. This XL Brita filter has a slim profile to slide right into the fridge. Since it holds 25 cups of water, you will not get upset with your roommate or children because they did not refill it. It will be full.

The Ninja Twisti is a no-mess system with a very silly name. It includes two cups to prep, blend, and drink from . The high-speed blades extract nutrients so you can chug your greens before you go about your day.



Coffee: a morning essential. The Breville Bambino is the small version of Breville’s signature espresso machines. Though it is small, it is mighty: extracting flavor with just the right pressure for smooth-tasting espresso.

If yoga, stretching, or HIIT workouts are part of your routine, this super-thick yoga mat will help you feel comfortable. They’re suitable for practice at home, but you can roll ‘em up and take them to the studio too.

If you didn’t sleep like ... at all, this Shiseido eye mask will help you fake a fresh face for those hour-long work Zooms. This pack of 12 masks have the long-term benefits of retinol, but the short-term benefits of under-eye hydration.