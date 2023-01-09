It's all consuming.
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Create a Morning Routine You Actually Like With These Essentials

"I'm so excited to leap out of bed and drink my coffee," you will say.

By
Erin O'Brien
Photo: Pexels

Getting up in the morning can be hard, especially in winter. There’s so much to do right off the bat: open your eyes, look at your phone, trudge to the bathroom to brush your teeth. Some days, it can all be too much. However, romanticizing your morning routine can make things easier! Even just one thing you’re excited to do in the morning can kick your butt into gear. Here are a few Amazon finds that make mornings a little bit more chill.

Hatch Restore | $130

Image for article titled Create a Morning Routine You Actually Like With These Essentials
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

Believe it or not, a good morning routine starts at night. The Hatch clock specializes in sleep routines—from schedules to sound machines. It’s wiggled its way onto the morning list for its “sunrise” feature that wakes you up gently.

Classic Turkish Towels Unisex Cotton Hooded Bathrobe | $50

Image for article titled Create a Morning Routine You Actually Like With These Essentials
Graphic: Erin O’Brien
I guarantee a nice robe will get you out of bed. This plush robe has front pockets and is made with 400 GSM density—that’s grams per square meter—so you know it’s fluffy. Pull up the hood and saunter into the kitchen for breakfast like the moodiest jedi.


Brita XL Water Filter Dispenser | $44 | 19% Off

Image for article titled Create a Morning Routine You Actually Like With These Essentials
Graphic: Erin O’Brien
Before you consume coffee, before you respond to emails—you need to drink water. This XL Brita filter has a slim profile to slide right into the fridge. Since it holds 25 cups of water, you will not get upset with your roommate or children because they did not refill it. It will be full.


Ninja SS151 Twisti Blender Duo | $120 | 14% Off

Image for article titled Create a Morning Routine You Actually Like With These Essentials
Graphic: Erin O’Brien
The Ninja Twisti is a no-mess system with a very silly name. It includes two cups to prep, blend, and drink from. The high-speed blades extract nutrients so you can chug your greens before you go about your day.

Breville Bambino Espresso Machine, Stainless Steel | $350

Image for article titled Create a Morning Routine You Actually Like With These Essentials
Graphic: Erin O’Brien
Coffee: a morning essential. The Breville Bambino is the small version of Breville’s signature espresso machines. Though it is small, it is mighty: extracting flavor with just the right pressure for smooth-tasting espresso.

Gaiam Essentials Thick Yoga Mat | $30

Image for article titled Create a Morning Routine You Actually Like With These Essentials
Graphic: Erin O’Brien
If yoga, stretching, or HIIT workouts are part of your routine, this super-thick yoga mat will help you feel comfortable. They’re suitable for practice at home, but you can roll ‘em up and take them to the studio too.

Shiseido Benefiance WrinkleResist24 Pure Retinol Eye Mask | $55 | 14% Off

Image for article titled Create a Morning Routine You Actually Like With These Essentials
Graphic: Erin O’Brien
If you didn’t sleep like ... at all, this Shiseido eye mask will help you fake a fresh face for those hour-long work Zooms. This pack of 12 masks have the long-term benefits of retinol, but the short-term benefits of under-eye hydration. 

