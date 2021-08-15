(15-Pack) Lavender Shower Steamers | $25 | Amazon

(15-Pack) Citrus Energize Shower Steamers | $25 | Amazon

Advertisement

Sure, bath bombs are nice. But who has the time for a bath right now? You can bring a mini spa-like experience to your shower with some added benefits with a deal from Body Restore on Amazon right now.

Need an energizing boost in your daily shower? Body Restore has something for that. These citrusy Energize shower steamers are 17% off, bringing them down to $25. The tablets come in three varieties: Citrus, grapefruit, and cacao orange.

These seem perfect if you’re a morning showerer— just imagine your whole bathroom submerged in the aromatherapy of bright and cheery citrus!

If you prefer to shower before bed and want to find your chill instead of an energizing boost, grab a pack of these lavender shower steamers for $25. Lavender is the perfect addition to any bedtime routine!

If you want to clear your sinuses a bit, you might want to give the tea tree oil variety a try! These tea tree steamers are also great for stress relief.

Finally, the Amore blend of steamers includes chamomile, rose, and jasmine tablets. These seem perfect for creating a relaxing, spa-like shower experience— and just imagine how good the whole bathroom will smell after.

Advertisement

Just make sure whatever steamer tablet pack you get, you don’t completely submerge the tablets in water. You just want a stream of the hot water from the shower hitting the tablet, otherwise your aromatherapy session won’t last long.