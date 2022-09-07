Ofuzzi Handheld Vacuum Cleaner | 70 | Amazon

When was the last time you cleaned your curtains? Or that weird corner between the couch and the end table where your regular vacuum doesn’t fit? Your place is probably a lot filthier than you may think. Give it a once-over every now and again with the Ofuzzi handheld vacuum cleaner. It has two extension tubes to better reach deep corners and crevices in your home. A Bright LED on the front makes it easy to see those weird areas that need cleaning which otherwise don’t get a ton of light. And even better, t he vacuum is currently $30 off at Amazon so it won’t clean out your wallet.