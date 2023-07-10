Circle Week Is Here: Target's Biggest Sale of the Season Starts Now

It’s the biggest shopping week of the year if you’re a Target Circle member — Target Circle W eek starts today and runs through Saturday, July 15. Deals running as low as 50% off are active all week long across the entire store, including Target-exclusive brands and top national brands like Dyson, Keurig, Lenovo, and more.

Target Circle Week | Up to 50% off | Target

Joining the Target Circle rewards program is easy, and best of all, it’s also free. Check out Circle Week deals exclusive to members like this Keurig K-Mini single-serve coffee maker for $30 off, or the Dyson V8 Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum for $130 off, and it’ll be obvious how free membership in the Target Circle is well worth the minimal effort to click and join. Maybe 50% off select Sun Squad items like outdoor pools, water toys, and more will convince you? And you can take part in the big sale anywhere — in store, online, or on the mobile app. But only until Saturday, so don’t wait!