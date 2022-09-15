Cuisinart 12 Piece Knife Set | $15 | 70% Off

These colorful Cuisinart knives are a whopping 70% off their original price at Best Buy. Surprisingly, despite their bright appearance, these ergonomic knives are made of stainless steel, for all the standard slicing, dicing, and chopping you do in the kitchen . Each of these knives has a distinct role in food prep , from the standard 8" chef’s knife , to the serrated bread knife, to the small-but-mighty 3.5" pairing knife (to look tough while peeling potatoes). And yes, these look cute, but these are legit, top-rated knives—an upgrade from the steak knives you’ve been using. Yes, you. Grab these for $15 (!!!) while they’re on sale.