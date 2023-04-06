Chill Out Under This $125 Gazebo-style Canopy

On a hot summer’s day, you do not want to sip your seltzer in the sun. Y ou should park yourself in the shade! Envelop your patio in a cooling canopy! It’s $125 at Wayfair and has some notable features. This sturdy canopy keeps air flowing on hot days . And if you’re trying to keep bugs out too , you can use the included zipper screens .

GDY Outdoor 11' W x 11' D Metal Pop-up Canopy | $125 | 14% Off | Wayfair

This looks nice—with a steel frame and brown fabric that matches like ... a lot of patio furniture because patio furniture tends to be on the beige- y side. This similar canopy by GDY is $160 at Amazon—it’s slightly smaller and definitely more portable— we love this Wayfair option for the price and the vibe.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $124 at Wayfair

