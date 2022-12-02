Flash Deal Friday | Wayfair
No doubt we love a flash deal here. Wayfair’s Flash Deal Fridays have been unbelievably fruitful—with exquisite furniture and decor discounted just for 24 hours. If you haven’t shopped your fill from their Cyber Week offerings, check out these on-sale items—including some holiday inflatables. And the kicker? All these picks are $101 or less.
Inflatable Snowman with Fox and Squirrel with Disco Lights Christmas Decoration | $93 | 53% Off
Make the holidays merry and bright with this LED snowman and friends. Within the snowman are multicolored “disco” lights to brighten up any snow-covered yard. Adorable!
Inflatable Rocking Santa with Guitar and LED Lights Christmas Decoration | $61 | 36% Off
If your family has ... a sense of humor? Some jokey flair in the lawn decor? This rockin’ Santa inflatable is over 7' tall and gives brand new meaning to “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.”
Bridgeman 20'’ H x 30'’ W Steel Wood Burning Outdoor Fire Pit | $101 | 60% Off
Yes, it’s cold out, but this solid steel is the all-year investment that’ll keep ya warm! Use in the summer for marshmallows, or in warmer climates for a little winter fun.
Daveah 70.8'’ H x 19.6'’ W Etagere Bookcase | $70 | 44% Off
This might be one of my my personal favorite Wayfair finds—a nearly 6' tall shelf with a lot of dimensionality to it! Store books, store your spice rack, put a little succulent on it!
Majewski 65.5" Tree Floor Lamp | $79 | 27% Off
This industrial-style floor lamp has a foot switch for your switching on/off convenience. The “tulip” shapes house your choice of 60 watt lightbulbs. It’s around 4.5' tall: modest, but still a statement.
Collapsible Laundry Hamper | $35 | 49% Off
Not the ~coolest~ thing to buy during Wayfair sales, but definitely useful and efficient! Collapse when you don’t need it, roll it to the washing machine when you do.