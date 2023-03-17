It's all consuming.
Check Out These Umbrellas on Amazon and Protect Yourself From Spring Showers

April showers doth approach: these umbrellas are windproof, thankfully.

By
Erin O'Brien
Don’t get caught in the rain without one of these umbrellas!
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

Spring may feel more optimistic—sunset’s not til 7 p.m., the temperature is a few degrees higher, we cast our knitwear to the back of the closet—but in this optimism we often forget: spring showers. Because March and April are the dampest months, you’ll likely want to tote an umbrella everywhere you roam.

EEZ-Y Reverse Umbrella | $25 | 10% Off + Coupon | Clip Coupon | Amazon
EEZ-Y Windproof Travel Umbrella | $18 | 56% Off + Coupon | Clip Coupon| Amazon

These three umbrellas are windproof, so you won’t experience the “woah!” of flimsy plastic flipping inside out. They’re supported by sturdy fiberglass frames, and this one inverts to give you an easy canopy in a pinch. Don’t let the gloom get you down—with an umbrella in tow, those spring showers are nothin’.

