Sure, we turn to Amazon for electronics, quick beauty finds, and all of the day-to-day conveniences. But Amazon has a wealth of home decor and furniture to make your home a little bit more homey. Here are some upwards-of-four star pieces that look nice and are, coincidentally, very much on sale!

Enlarged to show texture above, this handwoven rug is Amazon’s #1 bestseller in runner rugs and the #6 bestseller for area rugs! This particular throw is available in a variety of sizes, but this massive massive 8'x10' is on sale for 32% off.

One of the top-rated in wall-mounted mirrors, this 30" diameter mirror is perfect for bathrooms, or to make any living room feel a bit bigger. The exterior is a brushed stainless steel, and the glass is 4mm HD—no distortion tactics here.

I cannot overstate how much abstract wall art is among Amazon’s top rated decor—this neutral pair is nice! A 2-piece 18"x24" set paired together above a sofa? Chef’s kiss. Plus it’s printed on canvas, which lends a nice texture to a room.

This coffee table’s a bit of a funky shape. I wouldn’t think to put the chrome legs on the outsides like that, but ... sure! What do I know about furniture design! But this faux-marble coffee table is currently ranked #42 in Amazon’s coffee tables—so I’m sure it fits into someone’s home. Maybe yours!

T here are a lot of accent chairs out there, but this plush velvet chair is a very pleasing terracotta—more of a warm neutral. The base is on a swivel, to accentuate your girlboss Dr. Evil moments. Notably, this company is 100 years old? Congratulations to them!