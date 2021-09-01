25% off Sitewide | Allegiant Goods Co. | Use Code OFFLINE25



Whether you still love in your home state or you’ve traveled afar, you can still show pride in your hometown. We all love a good soft quality tee, and Allegiant Goods has plenty of coverage for all 50 states and multiple cities . From now until September 6, take 25% off s itewide.

Outside of amazing townie shirts, there are a ton of other ways you can celebrate where you are from, like flags, stickers , tote bags, can coolers, and more. They’ve even got these beautiful poster maps for a ton of US cities .

Of my favorites of their offerings, I’m living for the defunct teams section. As a former AHL employee and former roller hockey player, this is my category to fall in love and try no to buy everything. But baseball, basketball, arena football, and other forgotten teams are included. I’m all about weird mascots, and this raccoon from the old Border City Bandits has got me swooning.

G/O Media may get a commission Border City Bandits Tee Buy for $20 at Allegiant Goods Use the promo code OFFLINE25

Celebrate Labor Day and grab a few goodies to let the world know exactly where you are from or where you love. Shipping is $6.