Bookcase Sale | Wayfair



All these books and nowhere to put them. Putting books in stacks on the floor is decidedly ... not in right now. That’s very 2013 Instagram of you. Plus, I’m pretty sure every apartment you’ve visited in the last 10 years has had the same cube bookcase from [REDACTED]. Nothing wrong with that—but here are some picks if you’re well-read and need some panache, check out Wayfair’s bookcase sale.

This bookcase is a very elegant addition to a wide space. It’s 68.1'’ H x 68.5'’ and made of iron and wood, so despite the minimal appearance, it’s durable. Stock it up with your favorite literary nonfiction but please: not a Groot, like the picture above.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $230 at Wayfair

G/O Media may get a commission Up to 30% off Anker Phone Banks All the power.

These banks are adaptable, have wide compatibility, and hold charges for days. Buy at Amazon Advertisement

If you can’t kick the cubes but want a bookcase with midcentury modern-esque legs, well here. Display your oversized cookbooks or esoteric records in this pretty dang nice cubed display.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $278 at Wayfair

Advertisement

A minimalist’s bookcase, if you will. A display piece for the novels with pretty covers and spines. Or knick-knacks your mom sends you from her vacations. Despite its floating appearance, the steel sides can handle all the books you pile atop it.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $250 at Wayfair

Advertisement

This bookcase creates visual interest both vertically and horizontally, with its scaling shapes. Also, this bookcase is great to store or display books of different sizes! Get a little fake plant in there if you want too!