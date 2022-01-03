Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbell | $149 | Amazon



Folks, it’s the first Monday morning of the New Year, which means it’s time to start making good on those promises you made to your reflection in the mirror after taking a bottle of Prosecco to the face on New Year’s Eve. That’s right, I’m talkin’ wellness. Right now, you can pick up (get it?) a Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbell for a cool $149 on Amazon, which is 25% off its usual price. Sure, you just get the one, but two of them might be a little optimistic of you this early in the year. You’ll get there! Just have to start here first.