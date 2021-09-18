NexiGo 5G Wi-Fi Projector | $150 | Amazon + Clip Coupon

When I was a kid, I remember watching MTV Cribs and the star would get to the home theater area of their house. I was always wishing to be able to experience a home theater. Once I became an adult that dream came true. Now it’s your turn to be able to attend the movies at home. The NexiGo 5G Wi-Fi Projector is the perfect tool to assist you in doing so. With Full HD Native 1080p, this projector will ensure a clear and quality picture. It comes ready to sync right up to a 5g connection to enjoy a smooth and lag-free streaming experience. It supports Dolby Sound and Bluetooth 5.1 as well. Equipped with 2 USB ports, an HDMI port, and an AV port to meet any wired options you choose . The power of this machine provides you with viewing sizes from 42.5" to 176" with a distance of 4.3 ft to 16.4 ft. Save $30 today with the clip coupon. U pon the arrival of your guests, you can now say, “Welcome to my Crib”.