When I was a kid, I remember watching MTV Cribs and the star would get to the home theater area of their house. I was always wishing to be able to experience a home theater. Once I became an adult that dream came true. Now it’s your turn to be able to attend the movies at home. The NexiGo 5G Wi-Fi Projector is the perfect tool to assist you in doing so. With Full HD Native 1080p, this projector will ensure a clear and quality picture. It comes ready to sync right up to a 5g connection to enjoy a smooth and lag-free streaming experience. It supports Dolby Sound and Bluetooth 5.1 as well. Equipped with 2 USB ports, an HDMI port, and an AV port to meet any wired options you choose. The power of this machine provides you with viewing sizes from 42.5" to 176" with a distance of 4.3 ft to 16.4 ft. Save $30 today with the clip coupon. Upon the arrival of your guests, you can now say, “Welcome to my Crib”.